It was Great to meet The Great Khali, says Virat Kohli; see pics

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli met former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion the Great Khali on Sunday and shared pictures of the two with the caption, “It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!”

While Kohli led his side to win the second Test against Sri Lanka by innings and 53 runs in Colombo, Khali was recently in news for helping Jinder Mahal, the Modern Day Maharaja, retain his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the much dreaded Punjabi Prison. The Great Khali is the first Indian wrestler to enter the WWE.

After India took 2-0 lead in the ongoing series in Sri Lanka, Kohli met the Punjab wrestler on Sunday and uploaded two pictures with 7 feet 1 inches tall Khali AKA Dalip Singh Rana on his official social media account.

Umesh Yadav also met the WWE star and later uploaded a picture on Instagram with Khali saying, “When Strength meets Size 😊 Met the big man with an even bigger heart. Glad to have met you Great Khali. 💪”

Kohli looked rather tiny in front of the Giant Khali and from his expressions, it looked like the 28-year old cricket captain realised that. Twitterati did not hesitate to point it out.

Post the win, Kohli said in the press conference, “We were very happy that we went through that difficult phase as well, for you never want to get complacent as a side.”

