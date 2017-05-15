It was a very fine journey with Younis Khan, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Together Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq have scored 3213 runs – the most by a pair for Pakistan. (Source: ICC) Together Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq have scored 3213 runs – the most by a pair for Pakistan. (Source: ICC)

Pakistan bade farewell to their retiring captain Misbah-ul-Haq and veteran Younis Khan with a win by 101 runs in the third and final Test against West Indies to clinch the series for the first time on the Carribean soil.

After receiving the winner’s trophy, Misbah said that he couldn’t have asked for a better end to his career. He said, “Nothing better than that (the win). Whatever success I got throughout my career and then especially an end like that, couldn’t have asked for better.”

Misbah gave credit to the bowlers, saying, “When the game just hangs (till) an over before, it’s difficult. Both teams were under pressure and it was a matter of nerves. Credit to the bowlers, who bowled their heart out on a slow track, especially the seamers.”

“Yasir came back for his spells like that. They (the bowlers) believed in themselves, that we are gonna make it, that we need it badly. And it was the first ever win for Pakistan in the West Indies, so everyone was so motivated. A lot of frustrations, no ball, out, and then we dropped a couple of chances here and there. But you enjoy wins like that much more than a straightforward win,”

The retiring captain thanked Younis saying that they shared a number of partnerships and a beatiful journey. The two have a partnership of 3213 runs. “Special thanks to Younis. Wish him best of luck. It was a very fine journey with him, especially in the middle, sharing a lot of partnerships. And loved every moment of that.”

“In the history books, my name will come with him. He’s a legend. He’s a top performer for Pakistan – 34 centuries and 10,000 runs. It’s something special that my name will come with him.”

The 42-year-old player thanked his wife for convincing him to play in this series. “Want to thank my family, my mom and sisters, especially my wife who supported me a lot. And especially this series. She convinced me to come. My son is not here, he will be just watching on TV and I’m missing him. He has his exams, so couldn’t travel.

“Want to thank everyone, coaching staff, trainers, doctors, colleagues, teammates, class fellows, teachers who really supported me throughout my career and life, and who will be praying for me. And fans overall, throughout the world. It’s not just about Pakistan. Even here in West Indies, all the guys have been coming to me and wishing me all the best in the rest of the life.

Misbah signed off saying that he was happy with what he had in the career. “It’s life. Everything has to end, whether it’s bad or good. I am happy with what I had in this career. What a finish. Couldn’t have asked for more,” said Misbah.

