Sachin Tendulkar movie anthem out; AR Rahman says it was a challenge

Sachin Tendulkar and AR Rehman were present on the occasion of the release of the second song from the film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’. (Source: AP) Sachin Tendulkar and AR Rehman were present on the occasion of the release of the second song from the film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’. (Source: AP)

AR Rehman said that he hopes the song, ‘Hind Mere Jind’ from the upcoming film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ would recreate the energy and mood that permeated the stadium when Sachin Tendulkar played cricket. Rehman and Tendulkar were interacting with the media during the launch of the second song from the film.

“It was a challenge to compose music that would recreate the energy and mood that permeated the stadium when Sachin Tendulkar played cricket!” said the Academy award winner, “I hope that this musical ode to fans of Sachin matches up to Sachin’s magical performances on the field. Creating the soundtrack for the film has been a memorable experience.”

Sachin, on his part, said that he was always inspired when he heard the chant in the stadium. “The chants were my supporters’ way of showing their love,” said Tendulkar, “I have been inspired by their chant and it has helped me face difficult situations on the field knowing that I have the country with me. I admire the way that Rahman has created an inspirational anthem around this chant.”

Sachin Tendulkar, in his speech that he made after his last Test in 2013, said that the chant would keep ringing in his ears for the rest of his life. In a career spanning over two decades, Sachin Tendulkar made his name as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation.

