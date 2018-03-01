It was a bit of a shock, did not expect Morne Morkel to retire so soon: Dean Elgar

Morne Morkel will retire after the Australian series. (Source: Reuters) Morne Morkel will retire after the Australian series. (Source: Reuters)

Morne Morkel’s decision to quit international cricket has sent shockwaves across the international cricket fraternity and South Africa opening batsman Dean Elgar has echoed the same. Stating that he never expected Morkel retire so soon, Elgar maintained that the lanky fast bowler has shown unbelievable professionalism for the Proteas.

“I think my reaction is quite mutual in the team, it was a bit of a shock, You don’t expect a guy to be retiring so soon. I know he’s been playing professional cricket for 12 years but I’m sure every individual would still feel he has got a lot more to give but be that as it may, we respect his decision.”

“He has provided South African cricket 12 years of unbelievable professionalism in the side and I’m sure the hard work on and off the field has done him a massive credit,” he added.

Morne Morkel retires from all forms of cricket after the final Test at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Earlier, after announcing his retirement from the game Morkel had said,” It was an extremely tough decision but I feel the time is right to start a new chapter,” he stated in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) release. I have a young family and a foreign wife, and the current demanding international schedule has put a lot of strain us. I have to put them first and this decision will only benefit us going forward,” he added.”

