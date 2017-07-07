It seems ridiculous that it’s got to this: Allan Border on pay dispute

Allan Border expressed disgrace on the current situation between CA and ACA. (Source: Reuters) Allan Border expressed disgrace on the current situation between CA and ACA. (Source: Reuters)

Australian cricket is presently going through a tough time after a pay dispute between the players and the cricketing board. After the continuing mess, Australia ‘A’ boycotted their tour of South Africa. The team was scheduled to leave on Friday for tri-series which also included India ‘A’ as the third team. Former Australia captain Allan Border, while talking to Fox Sports News, was not pleased with the current situation between Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA).

“It seems ridiculous that it’s got to this,” Border told. The upcoming Ashes which has to begin in November is also in danger. “Australia ‘A’ tours can be rescheduled, but tours of India and Ashes can’t – and that’s looming. Has there ever been a player boycott of a tour before? Not in my time. To boycott a tour – that’s pretty serious. If both sides stick their head in the sand and are not prepared to talk to each other, what else is there to think than the Ashes are in jeopard,” he said.

“As an outsider you’ve got to say ‘does that mean touring India is going to be a problem?’. “If that happens, the Indians are going to have some say about what’s going on – it’s costing us money. And then the Ashes. I can’t imagine that not going ahead because of a player boycott. They’ve just got to get in a room and do it now,” he added.

The former Australian great went on to suggest that he would like to resolve the issue between Cricket Australia and ACA. “If they need a mediator… whatever it takes to get both parties together and talking.”

