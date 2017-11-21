It makes me chuckle, says Alastair Cook about Nathan Lyon’s comments

Alastair Cook was captain when Engalnd lost 5-0 in their previous tour of Australia. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook was captain when Engalnd lost 5-0 in their previous tour of Australia. (Source: Reuters)

England batsman Alastair Cook said that Nathan Lyon’s comments on ending a few England careers made him chuckle. Cook said in a press conference that he was amused by the banter overall between current and former players from both sides. “I had a really nice 10-minute chat with Nathan,” he said. “He was the first person I saw when I got to the ground, asking how my kids were. It just makes me chuckle, I suppose – it makes everyone chuckle. It is what it is. All the talking stops very quickly and the series becomes a normal series after the first two hours.”

Lyon had said that one can expect England to experience what they did the last time they took a tour. England were hammered 5-0 in a series that saw now-retired pacer Mitchell Johnson shredding the England batting order apart in 2014. 37 wickets at an average of 13.97 to be named man of the series. The tour saw England batsman Jonathan Trott fly back home mid-series with a stress-related illness, while off-spinner Graeme Swann retired and returned home after the third test. Former captain Kevin Pietersen never played for England again.

But Cook said that whatever happened on that tour is now irrelevant. “Mitch bowled outstandingly in that series, one of the best periods of bowling I’ve ever faced, backed up by Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle – (but) they’re no longer playing,” said Cook, “So in one sense it’s a bit irrelevant. It happened four years ago and it’s all what happens on Thursday rather than looking back. England have won four of the last five Ashes series, so you can look at what you want.”

Cook admitted that he was impressed with Australia’s pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, widely regarded as the most lethal pace attack currently in Test cricket. But at the same time, he said that it is nothing that England can’t deal with. “There’s nothing we haven’t seen before in cricket,” said Cook, “They’re not suddenly bowling 150 miles an hour. (They’ve) not got magic balls which start way outside the stumps and swing miles and stuff. They’re very good bowlers with good records. As batters, that is the challenge we’ve got in the next seven weeks.”

