It is very sad that we have to play our home games in neutral venues, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed concern and dismay over the fact that Pakistan side has been unable to play matches at home.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 8, 2017 9:03 pm
Inzamam Ul Haq, Inzy, Inzamam, Pakistan selector, Pakistan, Pakistan cricket, India vs Pakistan, India Pakistan, India Pakistan cricket, India Pakistan cricket relations, cricket, cricket news, sports, sports news Inzamam-ul-Haq is concerned over the fact Pakistan cannot play matches at home.
Head of Pakistan’s selection committee, Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed concern and dismay over the fact that Pakistan side has been unable to play matches at home. The former Pakistan cricketer also stated that this trend is damaging cricket in Pakistan.

In an interview with cricbuzz, Inzamam said, “It is very sad that we have to play our home games in neutral venues. It is damaging our cricket as our players don’t get the chance to play in our conditions, in front of our fans. It is very sad for Pakistan. It is very tough on the players and we have suffered a lot. Hopefully, things will get better in another two years’ time.”

“I would like to thank the Sri Lankan board for agreeing to play the game. Apart from that last tour, whenever the Sri Lankans have come to Pakistan they have liked the country and done well. Similarly, the Pakistani people also love the Sri Lankan team. Once the Sri Lankan team comes, hopefully in the next two or three years things will improve and Pakistan will regularly host matches.”, Inzamam added.

On the ongoing series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, he said, “The current team has lot of young players. Those who are playing the Test series are in the learning process after Misbah and Younis left. These are talented youngsters and with a bit more experience, after couple of months, this will become a good team.”

