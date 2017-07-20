It is my wish to make a comeback in the one-day format: Yasir Shah

Yasir Shah has an impressive record in Test cricket and has been part of Kent in the County Championships. Yasir Shah has an impressive record in Test cricket and has been part of Kent in the County Championships.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has categorically stated that he wants to cement his spot in the one-day set up of the national team. While Yasir has performed well in the longer format of the game, he hasn’t set the stage alight in the ODI format.

Recognising the importance of the shorter format, Yasir, in an interview to PakPassion, said, “My objective is to perform well in whichever format I am asked to play in. The idea is to put in my best effort for Pakistan. To achieve that, I will aim to bowl the best I can in every league or domestic tournament so that the selectors can take note and pick me for the national team. It is my wish to make a comeback in the one-day format and I am trying hard to achieve that aim.”

Yasir Shah also recalled the importance of former skipper, Misbah-Ul-Haq and said that he played an important role in shaping his career and was like his elder brother. “Misbah has played an important role in shaping my career,” he said and added, “He has been like an elder brother for me and his guidance wasn’t only limited to the time we were all playing cricket, but he even took care of all the players like a sibling in matters off the field as well. There were many occasions when we were late coming back to the team hotel and he would sit us down and explain to us in a mature and calm manner about what was expected from us as cricketers. This is the type of guidance I got from him and this is important as younger players can make mistakes, but he handled all of us really well and in such a calm manner.”

