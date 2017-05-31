VVS Laxman on India’s bilateral series with Pakistan: It is important to respect government decision

VVS Laxman talked about India-Pakistan’s upcoming match in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: PTI) VVS Laxman talked about India-Pakistan’s upcoming match in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has supported the government’s decision of not playing a bilateral series against Pakistan. “I think I always enjoyed playing against Pakistan, but it is very important to respect whatever the government’s decision is because it is beyond sport at the moment,” he told reporters. Talking about the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, the right-handed former cricketer told that the competition between the two teams will be high-intensity match.

“I think Pakistan are a very good team and any match between India and Pakistan will be high-intensity match. The match will be played before a packed Birmingham house, but I am confident, if we play to our potential we will definitely go on to win the game,” he said.

Laxman also looked optimistic about India’s performance in the Champions Trophy that will commence form June 1.

“I am very confident that India would do well in the Champions Trophy and they will defend the title, especially the way they played in the last two warm-up games,” the stylish Hyderabadi batsman said.

The Hyderabad batsman also hailed the Indian batsman and bowlers and appreciated the kind of form they are having presently. “Our batsmen are in form. I am very impressed with the way Shikhar Dhawan batted in both the matches. Even Dinesh Karthik used the opportunity against Bangladesh brilliantly,” he added.

“The bowlers were outstanding in the two games. They were bowling an attacking line and length, looking to be aggressive, looking to pick up wickets,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd