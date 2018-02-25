It is hard to digest that Sridevi is no more, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar said it was hard to digest that Sridevi is no more. Sachin Tendulkar said it was hard to digest that Sridevi is no more.

Sachin Tendulkar mourned the sudden demise of Sridevi, saying it is hard to digest that the veteran actress is no more. Sridevi passed away late on Saturday night due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. She was 54.

“It is really sad. When I woke up and read about it … it is really sad I have no words to express because we all grew up watching her and suddenly to hear that she is no longer with us is hard to digest,” Tendulkar said after flagging off the IDBI New Delhi Marathon on Sunday. “My condolences to her family members and everyone who followed her and loved her for everything that she was and everything she did for us,” he added.

Sridevi dies at 54: Sportspersons offer condolences on Bollywood legend’s passing

Talking about the Marathon, Tendulkar said: “Delhi as always have been competitive and where ever we had other marathons, here we have doubled the numbers. The kind of response we have seen here is magnificent and that clearly shows the awareness that people just don’t want to eat and sit back, they want to work hard and burn those calories and that’s healthy and fit lifestyle.

“We wanted to spread this message of making India fit and healthy. There were HIV patients, few physically challenged, couple of them in wheel chairs. Overall, from teenagers to 70-year-olds participating makes it a special celebration and I hope it continues to grow like this and we get closer to the target, it is a long way to go but we are heading to the right direction.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App