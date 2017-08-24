It is disappointing when criticism comes from Curtly Ambrose: Stuart Law

Stuart Law has asked the West Indian players to learn from their mistakes. (Source: Reuters) Stuart Law has asked the West Indian players to learn from their mistakes. (Source: Reuters)

After suffering an embarrassing defeat against England in the first Test, West Indies coach Stuart Law has claimed that his side will attempt to draw motivation from their win against Pakistan. It may be recalled here that West Indies had defeated Pakistan at Barbados in the beginning of the year. However, they have struggled since then.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Law said, “We sat down and we talked about our Test series against Pakistan. We got beaten in two-and-a-half days in Jamaica and came back and won the second Test. We played the same team, they played the same team and our boys stood up. Now we have had a look and seen what England are trying to do to us, we will have better knowledge going into it. We know what is coming, it is a matter of us finding a way to cope with it.

Law also spoke about the recent criticism by Curtly Ambrose and said that it was disappointing. “Curtly not long ago was a coach with this team so it is disappointing that criticism comes.”, Law said.

Analyzing the performances, Law said, “We have to understand why it is there. We are not performing as well as we want. It would have been nice if he had come into the dressing room to talk to the guys and express his displeasure to us. That would have been awesome but that didn’t happen. What can we do? We have to get our noses down, our backsides up and play better.” He added, “We did not play well. We have been very honest with our assessment. A lot of guys have been asked to look at themselves in the mirror by the captain. We have been very open and forthcoming with thoughts on how they can get better. We are giving them every ounce of support. These guys have got a lot of talent. They just need a bit of experience. Once they get that they will be pretty good.”

Commenting on the atmosphere in the dressing room, Law revealed, “In dressing room we are very positive,” said Law. “I believe in these young men. They have got high skills. It is just the experience of learning how to play in a very tough environment. That is where we need to improve very quickly but that is going to take time. The criticism will come. I understand that. We can’t do much about it. We have to just blank it out, move forward and once we start putting things right on the field that criticism means nothing to us.”

