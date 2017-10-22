It is a big blow losing the best bowler and batsman, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza-captained Bangladesh were undone by a far superior South Africa in the 2nd ODI. (Source: Reuters) Mashrafe Mortaza-captained Bangladesh were undone by a far superior South Africa in the 2nd ODI. (Source: Reuters)

After suffering a disappointing loss against the home team at the Boland Park in Paarl, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has lamented the over the fact that injuries to key players have not helped their cause either. The visitors have been plagued with injuries since the beginning of the one-day series with Mustafizur Rahman and Tamim Iqbal being the key players missing.

“It is a big blow losing the best bowler and batsman. When two of the best performers are not around it gets difficult to select the best possible XI. They have played a crucial role in our success.”, said Mortaza.

“Pressure is bound to come and it is more likely to surround you when you are not performing,” he said. “If they can get over the pressure and play their natural game, I am confident that something good can happen. I want them to simply think about tomorrow’s match and follow the formula of taking it one game at a time.”. he added.

After the loss in Paarl, Mortaza had complimented AB de Villiers for his match-winning knock and said,”I think AB was too good. Shakib bowled well in the middle but after that AB took the game away from us. He (de Villiers) is a destroyer. Today, he played one of his best innings. When he is in that sort of a form, as a bowler you have to be perfect else he will punish. The credit goes to him. We will have to work hard in the next game. Everyday someone has stepped up, but not as a group. Hopefully, we will play hard in the next match.”

