It feels like I am also part of history alongwith Anil Kumble, says umpire of India-Pakistan Test

Being an umpire in the game of cricket is not an easy job, especially if your officiating in a high pressure game between India and their arch-rivals Pakistan. But for umpire AV Jayaprakash the match held at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla on February 7, 1999 was just another match. But what unfolded in the final innings of the Test made this game one of his memorable and treasured moments of his umpiring career.

It was on this day, 18 years ago that Anil Kumble became the first Indian bowler to bag 10 wickets in an innings as he ended up with figures of 10-74. Coincidentally it was Jayaprakash was at the bowling end when Kumble picked up those ten wickets and he gave most of them out.

“Today so many years down the line it feels as if I am a part of the history books along with Anil Kumble. I have kept a ‘cd’ of that match and sometimes when my friends and family visit me and insist on revisiting those days I rewind and watch it.” Jayaprakash said in interview to the Indianexpress.com.

“For umpires do not officiate for records but for my satisfaction it will definitely remain in the record books of cricketing history and ofcourse I treasure this memory and it will remain with me for the rest of my life,” he added.

However, it was only at the airport (after the match) that Jayaprakash realized that all the 10 decisions were given by him.

“Normally people do not recognize umpires easily. But at the Delhi Airport there were a group of people who recognized me and started congratulating me and pointed out the fact.”

Recalling the hazy afternoon in Delhi, Jayaprakash says that it was one of those occasions when everything right for him as an umpire.

“In umpiring you have some good and some bad days. But that day was perfect,” he said.

There was one decision that saw dissent from opening batsman Shahid Afridi after he was given caught behind. On being asked about whether Afridi’s caught behind was contentious Jayaprakash said, “There was a big noise and I was sure about it. But if the batsman is unhappy it can’t be helped. However, after the match Afridi was hauled by the match referee for dissent. So I think it settles there itself.”

A couple of on-field incidents are still etched in his memory from that day one of which involved Sachin Tendulkar.

“I remember when Afridi’s wicket fell it was Sachin who had handed Anil’s cap to me before the over began. After that every over instead of Anil it was Sachin who kept handing me his cap and he kept doing it for all the 10 wickets”, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on Indian umpires of the current generation Jayaprakash believes that what they need is a rigorous training program and that must be implemented on a consistent level. “Earlier there was more emphasis on experience among umpires but now things have changed. Younger officials are entrusted with the responsibility. Hence, in India the state associations and the board must ensure that they are mentored professionally and given rigorous training. They are doing it but it is not consistent as the lack of consistency is something that must be sorted,” he said.

When asked if he is open to the idea of mentoring the younger generation of umpires Jayaprakash said, “I am always open to the idea of sharing my experience with the younger crop and I want to see a more Indian umpires go up the ladder.”

