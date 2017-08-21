It can be pretty tough sitting on the sidelines: Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja is a part of the Australian team which is set to play a two-Test series against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Usman Khawaja is a part of the Australian team which is set to play a two-Test series against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has revealed that he sometimes finds it frustrating to remain on the sidelines. After being dropped for the India tour, he now finds himself in the reckoning in the Bangladesh series and knows how important it is.

Speaking to News Corp, he said, “Proving myself is the furthest thing from my mind. I’m not going to make it all about me and I never like playing cricket that way. It should feel like a long time between matches, but it actually doesn’t. I don’t know why.”

“It can be pretty tough sitting on the sidelines. I’m glad it’s happened now and didn’t happen about eight years ago. It was frustrating at the end of India because I was there for so long. But by the time I came home it was just nice to be home, sleeping in my own bed and training back in Brisbane,” he added.

“It’s frustrating but it’s hard because I haven’t really got to play on (spinning wickets) much and even training in the nets you can only do so much,” Khawaja said and added, “At the end of the day it’s not easy for any Australian going over there because it’s very uncommon for us to play in those conditions.

“You see the guys who have been there a lot like Smudger (Smith) who obviously does very well there. The more you play on them the better you get., he further added.

It may be recalled here that Khwaja had earlier spoken about he wanted to Test himself in the middle and said (in an interview with cricket.com.au), “You can work on specific areas, which I did when I was over there as I always do, but at the end of the day you’ve got to be playing cricket games to test yourself and put yourself under a bit of pressure”.

