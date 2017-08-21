Only in Express

Ishant Sharma trying to find some seam and bounce under water; see pics

Ishant Sharma posted two pictures of him underwater on Twitter with the caption, "Trying to find some seam and bounce under water #maldives #snorkeling #familytime." Ishant warmed the bench in the Test series squad against Sri Lanka despite being included in the squad.

August 21, 2017
ishant sharma, ishant, india vs sri lanka, ishant maldives, ishant snorkeling, cricket, sports news, indian express Ishant Sharma posted pictures from Maldives of himself snorkeling. (Source: Twitter)
Ishant Sharma, who last played for India in March against Australia in the four-match Test series, is enjoying his free time in Maldives, where he is trying a hand at snorkeling. Making full use of his family time, Ishant uploaded pictures of himself under water from his official Twitter account. He posted two pictures on Twitter with the caption, “Trying to find some seam and bounce under water #maldives #snorkeling #familytime.”

Ishant was recently in news that suggested that he is joining County Cricket for Warwickshire along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Ishant put an end to all the rumours doing the rounds by a tweet saying that he has not joined Warwickshire or any other county. His tweet read, “Contrary to the news rounds through various sites, have not signed Warwickshire or any other county.”

The 28-year old last played an ODI for India in January last year against Australia in Sydney. He has since then been excluded from the limited overs format. Part of India’s squad for the recently concluded Sri Lanka Test series, Ishant was restricted to the bench after being out of favour since the Australia Test series in March where he claimed three wickets in three Tests.

