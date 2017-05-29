Ishant Sharma trends for another weird face, see pic

Ishant’s funny face is similar to the faces he made to Steve Smith during India’s Test series against Australia. (Source: Screenshot) Ishant’s funny face is similar to the faces he made to Steve Smith during India’s Test series against Australia. (Source: Screenshot)

Ishant Sharma’s love for strange faces never seems to subside and the the pacer has come up with another funny face. This time, it is not on the cricket field and his intent was not to intimidate the opposition batsman. On the other hand, this was while he was on a dine-out with his wife Pratima Singh. Pratima also plays for the Indian women’s basketball team and her team mates Akanksha Singh and Prashanti Singh were also in the frame.

Ishant posted a boomerang image on his Instagram handle in which he is with the ladies and makes funny faces that is reminiscent of the faces he made to Steve Smith during India’s Test series against Australia. It was the second of the five match Test series and India were trailing Australia 1-0. Unlike in the first Test, where the visitors didn’t give the hosts any quarter, India were on to Australia at that point of the match. Steve Smith, who is Australian skipper and arguably the best batsman in the side was at the crease and India were looking to inflict damage in any way possible.

Enter Ishant Sharma with his passionate follow-throughs and faces. The photo of one of those faces that he made went viral and became almost the most prominent still of that match and indeed, the entire series that India went on to win 2-1.

Ishant has not been selected in the Indian squad that are currently in England for the ICC Champions Trophy. But it seems he is determined to make his presence known.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd