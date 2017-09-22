Ishant Sharma to lead Delhi Ranji Trophy team, Gautam Gambhir ‘relieved from captaincy’

Ishant Sharma will lead Delhi Ranji team while Rishabh Pant has been named wicketkeeper for the first two matches. (Source: Express Archive) Ishant Sharma will lead Delhi Ranji team while Rishabh Pant has been named wicketkeeper for the first two matches. (Source: Express Archive)

India seamer Ishant Sharma will lead Delhi in their first two Ranji Trophy 2017-18 matches. The selection committee, comprising of Atul Wassan, Hari Gidwani and Robin Singh Jr, drafted some new faces for the upcoming season. Gautam Gambhir, who has been “relieved of captaincy” and Unmukt Chand continue to be the two openers while the middle-order wears a fresh look with additions of Himmat Singh and Kunal Chandela. The selectors have ignored Parvinder Awana and Varun Sood for the first two matches.

“We have collectively decided to relieve Gambhir from captaincy as we want him to score runs. Ishant having no captaincy experience doesn’t matter since he has played a lot of international cricket and he has Gambhir and KP Bhaskar (head coach) for guidance,” Atul Wassan, chairman of senior selection committee, told The Indian Express.

Himmat, who plays in the middle-order, has been a regular scorer in the junior age-groups for the state while Kunal scored heavily in the last two editions of the Vizzy Trophy. He was part of the u-23 squad last year but failed to make an impression with the bat. Seamer Kulwant Khejroliya, who has been making a lot of noise for his bowling speeds, is part of the seam attack also featuring Navdeep Saini, who represents India A, Vikas Tokas and captain Ishant. “Kulwant was picked in Board’s President XI, which means national selectors were also excited,” added Wassan.

In the spin department, Vikas Mishra, who was part of India U-19 World Cup winning squad in 2012, makes a return to the squad and he has left-arm spinner Manan Sharma and off-spinner Pulkit Narang for company. Rishabh Pant has been picked as the wicketkeeper-batsman but keeping his India A assignment in mind, selectors have included Anuj Rawat as the standbye.

“We are looking at all options. We want some U-19 players to play their age group because they stand a better chance there with the selectors watching. Injuries forced us to add more players to the probables before the camp began,” said Wassan.

“There will be rotations and we will continue to explore all options. Yes, Delhi didn’t have many matches this year but most of the players were playing cricket with their corporate teams and clubs,” said Wassan.

The selectors have also announced the U-23 squad for the first two matches and appointed Jonty Sidhu, who led India U-19 in the past, as captain for the season.

Delhi Ranji Trophy Squad: Ishant Sharma (C), Gautam Gambhir, Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Milind Kumar, Himmat Singh, Kunal Chandela, Rishabh Pant (WK), Manan Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Vikas Tokas, Kulwant Khejroliya. Standbyes: Simranjeet Singh, Shivam Sharma, Aditya Kaushik, Harsh Tyagi and Anuj Tyagi

Delhi U-23 Squad: Hiten Dalal, Rajesh Sharma, Jonty Sidhu (C), Lalit Yadav, Kunwar Bidhuri, Yash Sehrawat, Salil Malhotra, Dinesh Mor (WK), Shivank Vashisht, Tejas Baroka, Mohammad Bilal, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Vats, Sarang Rawat, Simarjeet Singh. Standbyes: Ankur Kaushik, Ajay Ahlawat, Nishant Kantewala, Mohit Ahlawat, Prashant Bhandari

