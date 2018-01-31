Ishant Sharma to lead Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy, controversial Khsitiz Sharma in

ishant Sharma will lead Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: AP) ishant Sharma will lead Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: AP)

Test specialist Ishant Sharma will be back as Delhi captain for the Vijay Hazare Trophy even as the selection committee led by Atul Wassan once again picked controversial Khsitiz Sharma in the 15-member squad.

Khsitiz, whose selection has not been free of controversy surprisingly landed an IPL contract of Rs 20 lakh with Chennai Super Kings after being bracketed in the all-rounder category.

He once given chance in one match in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 7 off 10 balls. However the selectors have got U-23 highest scorer Hiten Dalal in the limited overs side along with former U-19 captain Unmukt Chand, who scored half-century in the Mushtaq Ali T20 final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App