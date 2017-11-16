Ishant Sharma released from India Test squad, to rejoin Delhi for Ranji Trophy fixture

Ishant Sharma was part of India’s Test squad but didn’t find a place in the playing XI for the opener. (Source: PTI) Ishant Sharma was part of India’s Test squad but didn’t find a place in the playing XI for the opener. (Source: PTI)

Ishant Sharma has been released from India’s Test squad and the seamer will return to lead Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Delhi will take on Maharashtra in a crucial contest in New Delhi starting Friday and Ishant’s return gives the host an early advantage in the contest.

Delhi team manager Shankar Saini while talking to PTI said that the fast bowler will be leading the side while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be his deputy. “Ishant will be reaching Delhi by evening and he will be leading the side. Rishabh Pant will be his deputy. We have got confirmation,” said Saini.

While Delhi will be led by Ishant Sharma, Maharshatra will not have the services of skipper Kedar Jadhav who is recovering from a wrist injury.

Ishant Sharma released from Indian Test team: BCCI — devendra pandey (@pdevendra) 16 November 2017

Sharma will take part in Delhi’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match to be played at the Airforce Complex ground, Palam, New Delhi against Maharashtra. He will rejoin the squad for the Nagpur Test: BCCI — devendra pandey (@pdevendra) 16 November 2017

Delhi are currently placed at number two in Group A with 17 points behind Karnataka. Maharashtra coach Surendra Bhave informed that Kedar is currently in NCA for strength and conditioning.

“We have our skipper Ankit Bawne, who has been a dependable longer format player. Rahul Tripathi had a great IPL and Rohit Motwani is coming at the back of a hundred in the last game. I am still confident we can qualify,” Bhave was quoted as saying by PTI.

