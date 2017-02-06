Ishant Sharma, Eoin Morgan in top base price bracket in IPL 10 auction

Eoin Morgan played the last edition of IPL for Sunriseres Hyderabad where his side won the title. (Source: File) Eoin Morgan played the last edition of IPL for Sunriseres Hyderabad where his side won the title. (Source: File)

India pacer Ishant Sharma, England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan and former Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Johnson are among seven players who have listed themselves at the highest base price of INR 2 crore (approx USD 298,000) for IPL-10 player auction.

England allrounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins are the rest of the players in this bracket.

The IPL auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 20.

The INR 1.5 crore bracket has England’s Johnny Bairstow, New Zealander Trent Boult, Australia’s Nathan Lyon and Brad Haddin, South African Kyle Abott and Jason Holder of the West Indies.

A total of 799 players are part of the initial roster which would be reduced once the franchises submit their preferences before the deadline this weekend. There are 160 capped players from eight countries – leaving out Bangladesh and Pakistan – and 639 from India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

This will be the final year of IPL before the teams overhaul their squads for the 2018 season. The existing player contracts will expire after this season of the league and most players are expected to go under the hammer at a mega auction ahead of the 2018 season.