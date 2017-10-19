Ish Sodhi replaces injured Todd Astle in NZ ODI squad

Ish Sodhi, who was originally only named in the Twenty20 squad, will replace Astle in the ODI side Ish Sodhi, who was originally only named in the Twenty20 squad, will replace Astle in the ODI side

Leggie Ish Sodhi replaced injured Todd Astle in the New Zealand squad for the three match ODI series against India, commencing here on October 22.

Astle, who sustained a groin injury in the first warm-up game against the Board President’s XI on Tuesday, has been ruled out of the entire ODI and T20 series. He could bowl just three deliveries in that game.

“Further assessment and a scan confirmed Astle to have suffered a tear on his right side, which will see him ruled out for around three weeks,” a release from New Zealand Cricket said today.

Sodhi, who was originally only named in the Twenty20 squad, will replace Astle in the ODI side, it said.

Ludhiana-born Sodhi has so far played 18 ODIs and picked 19 wickets after making his debut versus Zimbabwe in 2015.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said it was cruel timing for Astle.

“Todd was really impressive in the recent New Zealand ‘A’ tour over here and had done everything he possibly could to get himself ready for this series,” said Hesson.

“He deserved this opportunity and everyone in the team is certainly feeling for Todd. He’ll return to New Zealand and get himself ready for a big summer,” the coach added.

The three matches of the ODI series will be played in Mumbai (October 22), Pune (October 25) and Kanpur

