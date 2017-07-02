Is IPL sports activity or commercial, Bombay High Court asks MCA

Mumbai Indians won the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians won the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Bombay High Court asked the Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday if the Indian Premier League (IPL) is considered a sports activity or a commercial activity after the MCA took water for BMC ground and pitch maintenance during the tournament this season.

A bench of justices A S Oka and Vibha Kankanwadi raised the question after hearing a petition filed by civil society on water usage for ground maintenance, amid farmer suicides when Maharashtra was facing drought.

The High Court had announced in 2016 that BCCI must hold all IPL matches outside Maharashtra due to the acute water conditions in the state. On Sunday, the bench asked MCA if they had taken water from the BMC to maintain ground at the Wankhede stadium for matches this year.

Slamming MCA, Justice Oka said, “We would also like to know from the MCA if the IPL is considered as a sports activity or a commercial activity. Category C in the policy says water supply for industrial and commercial purposes. So does IPL fall under this category? Is it a commercial activity?”

MCA has been asked to file an affidavit stating if IIPL is a sports activity or a commercial one. The next petition will be heard by the court on August 14.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd