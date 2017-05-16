Irfan, Yusuf Pathan inaugurate their fourth cricket academy in India

Pathan brothers have launched their fourth academy in India. (Source: File) Pathan brothers have launched their fourth academy in India. (Source: File)

Irfan and Yusuf Pathan have launched their fourth Cricket Academy to provide some quality cricket coaching which will play a big role in promoting cricket in various parts of the country. The Pathan brothers have planned it big, as they are aiming to open 20 academies in the country by the end of the year. And the duo is also planning to open ‘Cricket Academy of Pathan’ in five different cities in India.

Their academy will have two modules divided for training kids and coaches. It will train aspiring coaches on how to be effective in coaching and in return these coaches will professionally be prepared to train youngsters by giving them useful tips and techniques.

CAP director Irfan pathan said: “India today, has no dearth of talent, it’s just that they need to be mentored, trained and guided in the right direction. We at CAP will ensure new standards for coaching and development of cricket in India.”

Not only coaching, but the right amount of nutrition, physical development of the kids who enrolls with the academy will be taken care of by the academy. Coaches will also be trained to determine the strengths and weaknesses of a kid on the field.

Irfan said: “Many a times, a talent is lost out due to improper guidance or the coaches’ inability to gauge these important aspects and guide them accordingly. We at CAP will ensure each child gets the required attention.

