‘Don’t name your child Daud or Yakub,’ says comment, Irfan Pathan responds brilliantly

Twitter seems to have become a platform for people to decide what name their favourite celebrities should give to their children. Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor faced the ire of the Twitterati when they named their boy Taimur. While that storm seems to have settled, Irfan Pathan managed to avoid one himself by finishing it even before it started.

Pathan had recently announced on his handle that he and Safa Baig had become proud parents to a baby. While he received many wishes for the news, there were also a few who seemed to apprehensive of what name he would choose for the baby.

One such comment was given the perfect reply by the Baroda captain. “Big Congrats @IrfanPathan On being blessed from a baby boy! But bhai uska nam #Daud ya phir #Yakub mt rkh denaThis world is Ridiculous(sic.),” said the tweet.

Irfan Pathan said that it doesn’t matter what the name is as he is sure that the boy would go on to make India proud just as his father and uncle Yusuf Pathan did in their heydays.

@MSDivyanshu naam chahe jo bhi rakhenge lekin Ek baat Pakki hai wo bhi papa or bade papa ki tarah is mulk ka naam Roshan hi karega #withlove — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 22 December 2016

The person who made the comment later went on to clarify that he has never supported the wave of dissent against Saif and Kareena and also lauded Pathan for the reply.

Pathan later announced that they boy has been named Imran Khan Pathan.

