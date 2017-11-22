Irfan Pathan trains alongside former Delhi Daredevils bowling coach, watch video

Irfan Pathan was recently dropped from Baroda team in Ranji Trophy. Irfan Pathan was recently dropped from Baroda team in Ranji Trophy.

For left-arm seamer Irfan Pathan, the on-going domestic season had an abrupt end. Starting the season as Baroda captain, Pathan was removed from after dismal team performance in the first two matches. But the 33-year old remained oblivious to the reason for his ouster. “Performance isn’t the issue. Fitness isn’t an issue. Discipline isn’t an issue. The reason you can find out from BCA,” Pathan said after the decision was announced by Baroda Cricket Association (BCA).

In spite of the setback, the Indian all-rounder is showing no signs of stopping and is continuing to work on his skills. In a video posted on his official Instagram account, Pathan was seen practicing in the nets along with former Delhi Daredevils bowling coach T A Sekhar at Purandare Stadium in Dadar. In the video caption, the bowler wrote, “Thank u T a Saker sir for working on my bowling n trying to make me bowl better N Thanks to @pravinamre for letting us use the practice facility at Purandare stadium Dadar.”

In the video, Pathan can be seen getting instructions from Saker on how to control his head movement while taking the delivery. The all-rounder had earlier trained with Saker when he played for Daredevils in IPL squad from 2011 to 2013.

Here is the video:

Thank u T a Saker sir for working on my bowling n trying to make me bowl better N Thanks to @pravinamre for letting us use the practise facility at purandare stadium dadar #love #bowling #firstlove #greatful A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

Last month, the bowler in an interview had said that his selection to Indian team is very difficult. Speaking to cricinfo, Pathan had said, “I started early this season and I’m doing everything that I could to hopefully achieve my dream in the future. This season is going to be very, very crucial. I know that I’m standing on thin ice.”

Do you think Irfan Pathan can make it back to Indian cricket team?

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd