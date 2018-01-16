Irfan Pathan wants out after Baroda cold shoulder

Irfan Pathan was dropped after two Ranji games despite being named captain and mentor for the season. (Source: Express Archive photo) Irfan Pathan was dropped after two Ranji games despite being named captain and mentor for the season. (Source: Express Archive photo)

Snubbed and dropped from Baroda after being appointed captain and mentor at the start of the Ranji season, Irfan Pathan has finally decided to opt for another domestic team. He has sought an No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Baroda, a team he has represented for the last 17 years. He wasn’t selected for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament as well.

The 33-year old Pathan was dropped after two Ranji games despite being named captain and mentor for the season. Pathan said he will speak only after he receives the NOC but confirmed that he had applied for the same. Baroda opted for Deepak Hooda to replace Pathan as a captain for Ranji Trophy as well as in the shorter formats of the game.

The Indian Express has possession of his email sent to BCA few days ago: “I have made this decision keeping in mind the current scenario and the current plans of the BCA with regard to my position in the team. I feel that my professional services can be utilised in a better manner and to the best of my abilities with a different team at this stage of my career,” Pathan wrote.

He further adds, “I write this email with humble gratitude toward the BCA for giving me the opportunity to serve as a player for over 17 years. I am and always will be extremely grateful for this opportunity. I can confidently say that these past 17 years playing for BCA have been among the most memorable years of my career.”

The BCA has called their managing committee meeting in coming weeks to decide on the NOC as requested by the former India player.

Back in October, when he was dropped by the selectors, Irfan was jolted. “Performance isn’t the issue. Fitness isn’t an issue. Discipline isn’t an issue. The reason you can find out from BCA,” Pathan said in a text message.

The decision was taken after Baroda lost to Madhya Pradesh and conceded first-innings lead to Andhra. Irfan scored 80 runs in opening game against MP and took one wicket against Andhra. BCA secretary Snehal Parikh had said it was selection committee’s call to go with a young captain.

“The selection committee took a call to drop Irfan and pick Hooda as a captain. If you look at the season, from this year onwards we will be playing only six league games. Baroda lost to Madhya Pradesh and last game the result didn’t go in our favour. The selectors thought it should be ideal if we try a new captain for next game,” Parikh had said in October.

Irfan and Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) have been in loggerheads for quite sometime now. In the 2016-17 Ranji season too Irfan Pathan wasn’t a regular in the side.

