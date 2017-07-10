Irfan Pathan sings ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ track for wife; watch video

Irfan Pathan last played for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. (Source: Express Archive) Irfan Pathan last played for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. (Source: Express Archive)

Indian cricketers have not restricted their talent only to the sport and that they have shown on multiple occasions – be it singing or dancing. Indian captain Virat Kohli has also been heard singing on TV or seen dancing at his friends’ weddings while wicket keeper-batsman MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have sung multiple times.

The new addition to this list is Irfan Pathan. Pathan on Monday posted a video of his singing on his official Instagram handle that said, “Had to upload it with public demand ;) #love #singing #whenumisswifey #halfdecent” and his fans would admit that the bowler has a pretty good voice.

The left-handed bowler has been out of the cricketing scene and he last played for Gujarat Lions franchise in the cash-rich IPL. He even scalped two wickets in his last match.

Being away from cricket, Irfan also made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show recently along with his brother Yusuf Pathan and father. Irfan posted a picture on his Instagram account with Yusuf and his father and the show’s host and other team members. The caption of the picture said,”See u all tonight #tkss where u will come to know ‘Baap to baap hi hay’ with my witty father whom I love the most #fun #laughter.” Irfan and Yusuf shared their childhood instances apart from cricket where they were seen pulling each other’s leg.

