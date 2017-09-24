Irfan Pathan reveals moment he lost his breath during 2007 World T20 Final

Irfan Pathan went down memory lane on anniversary of India’s historic T20 title win in 2007. (Source: Twitter) Irfan Pathan went down memory lane on anniversary of India’s historic T20 title win in 2007. (Source: Twitter)

Irfan Pathan went down memory lane in recalling the highlight moment for him and the team following their triumph in South Africa to win the inaugural World T20 tournament in dramatic circumstances. To make India’s win even more thrilling, it came against arch-rivals Pakistan in a final over finish.

“It has been ten years since that World T20. Have amazing memory of that great win. The most memorable part after winning that tournament was when we came back to India and the city of Mumbai stood still. We got the most tremendous welcome on our way back from South Africa. It was fantastic and sharing it with all the fans was equally important,” he said in a video on Twitter.

“As a team, we certainly had little expectations while trying to explore through the unknown format. Personally, I was really looking forward to this. I had worked my bum off, I was looking to make a comeback, I had worked on my action and had been slogging at the MRF pace academy for three months to remodel my action. So, I was desperate to do well. And I am glad it all fell in place,” Pathan told Cricbuzz.

“I remember this particular instance when we picked up the wicket of Afridi, we celebrated so hard, I remember losing my breath when my teammates just jumped onto me. It’s a sapping format and the celebration was just the same. When you are so pumped, you need to ensure all the more, that you are on your job all the time.” ALSO READ | This Day, That Year: MS Dhoni leads India to World T20 glory

In the final in Johannesburg, MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. Gautam Gambhir opened the innings and remained the only steady figure in the innings which saw wickets fall at regular intervals. In the end, India scored 157/5 from the 20 overs to provide a competitive total to chase to Pakistan.

In reply, Pakistan never really got going and were reduced to 104/7. And that is when Misbah-ul-Haq’s experience proved handy for Pakistan. His steady head took Pakistan forward and near the finishing line with 13 runs required from the final over with one wicket in hand.

Dhoni then handed the ball to youngster Joginder Sharma in a surprise move. The medium pacer started off terribly with a wide and then a six. Now with six needed from remaining four balls, Misbah tried to play a length delivery over short-fine leg but only handed a simple catch to S Sreesanth to bring about wild celebrations.

