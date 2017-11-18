Irfan Pathan reveals a Pakistan cricketer as ‘toughest to bowl to’

Irfan Pathan was earlier removed as Baroda skipper. (Source: File) Irfan Pathan was earlier removed as Baroda skipper. (Source: File)

Irfan Pathan began the domestic season as the Baroda captain – an honour he wished to satisfy and fulfill by leading the side ably. But what transpired was his quick removal following a poor start and not just as the skipper but also from the team. Oddly, he didn’t perform badly to deserve an ouster from the team itself and that suggested an internal issue within the state association.

With little to do on the competing on the pitch front, he is working as a pundit and an expert for ESPNCricinfo where he answered multiple questions. Asked who the most difficult players to bowl to were, he said, “Talking about internationally, I feel Adam Gilchrist and Inzamam-ul-Haq were the toughest to bowl to. Especially Gilchrist, he could hit you for a pull shot, he could loft you, the margin of error was quite small. Even Inzy was difficult to bowl to.”

As far as his own team setup is concerned, he shortlisted VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar as two batsmen he was lucky to have in his team and found it tricky to bowl to them in the nets. “I have to say that I’m very lucky to have played alongside two batsmen, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar. I had to bowl them in the nets and they were the best,” the left arm seamer said.

A fan asked him to pick between the two defining moments in his career: the hat-trick against Pakistan (in January 2006) or winning the Man of the Match Award in the 2007 World T20. He was indecisive and said, “Well that’s a difficult question, but it was really fun bowling the hattrick. Any performance that helps to contribute in winning is memorable. So at the end of the day, you want your team to win. Hence, WT20 performance gave me more satisfaction.”

