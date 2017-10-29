Ranji Trophy 2017: Irfan Pathan dropped from Baroda team, Deepak Hooda named skipper

Irfan Pathan expressed surprise at the development and stated he will keep working hard. (Source: PTI) Irfan Pathan expressed surprise at the development and stated he will keep working hard. (Source: PTI)

Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has reportedly been dropped from the Baroda side for the upcoming Ranji Trophy encounter against Tripura. According to a reports, Pathan was dropped due to Baroda’s dismal run at the start of the season and young Deepak Hooda has been appointed as the new skipper. While elder brother Yusuf Pathan continues to recover from a bout of typhoid, the decision to drop Irfan is definitely a surprise considering it is just the beginning of the season and he recently hit a fine knock of 80. The decision was taken by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA). Noticeably, Irfan Pathan was asked to lead the team before the start of the season but since then Baroda has had a poor run and is languishing at the bottom of Group C.

“The selectors have taken this decision. They have done what they felt was right,” BCA secretary Snehal Parikh was quoted as saying by Sportstar. “We have not done well in the first two home games, so the selectors wanted to try out youngsters against a relatively easy opponent. If it clicks, we will continue with this lineup,” Parikh added.

However, Pathan expressed surprise at the development and stated he will keep working hard to achieve his goal. “Fitness is not an issue as well. I am performing decently and to my strength. There is no disciplinary issue either. Then what is the reason behind the ouster?” Irfan said and added, “I have seen many ups and downs in my career, so these things no longer affect me.”

Recently Irfan had said that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season is going to be crucial for him and had also admitted that he is “standing on thin ice.”

