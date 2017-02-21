Irfan Pathan remains upbeat despite no takers in IPL Autction

With the bat Irfan Pathan managed just 32 runs in four games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and this probably went against him. (Source: File) With the bat Irfan Pathan managed just 32 runs in four games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and this probably went against him. (Source: File)

What took majority of the cricket fraternity by surprise on Monday, at the IPL auctions, was all-rounder Irfan Pathan going unsold. However, the player himself remained upbeat despite finding no takers at the auctions.

Irfan Pathan may feel hard done by and on Tuesday he took to social media to post an emotional message to his fans who may not be happy with the franchises ignoring Pathan. In an emotional message Pathan spoke about his comeback from injury in 2010 and how his never-say-die attitude has always helped him to comeback.

“In 2010, I had undergone 5 fractures in my back. The physio had told to me that I might now be able to play cricket ever again and should rather give up on my dream. At that point of time I told him, I can bear any pain but cannot the bear the pain of not playing this beautiful game for my country.”

Stating that he has gone through the tough grind before Pathan wrote, “I worked hard and not only played cricket again but made a come back to the India team. I have faced many obstacles in my career and life but never gave up, that’s the character I have and will possess.” Thanking his fans for their never-ending support Pathan promised that he would get through this hurdle as well.

To all my fans 😊 pic.twitter.com/jQaMbjPNTe — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 21 February 2017

However, Irfan’s form has seen a gradual dip since last year and he can’t really blame anyone for not being bought. At the end of the IPL last year, Irfan was plagued by injuries which also resulted in a dip in form with both bat and ball. He impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in which he picked up five wickets in four games at an average of 17.6 and an economy rate of 6.28. However, with the bat, he managed just 32 runs in four games and this probably went against him.

