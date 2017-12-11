Actor’s molestation case: Irfan Pathan slams trolls for discussing her nationality, religion

Irfan Pathan lashed out on social media after a Bollywood actress alleged harassment on a flight. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Irfan Pathan lashed out on social media after a Bollywood actress alleged harassment on a flight. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lashed out at people on social media after many tried to shift the focus from the alleged molestation of a minor actor to her nationality and religion. The teenage actor complained in an Instagram video, on Sunday, of being molested by a middle-aged man on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

Pathan was irked by the fact that instead of taking up the serious issues of growing crime against women in the country, people are busy discussing the victim’s nationality and religion. “A girl was molested on an airline and the people are busy discussing nationality and religion. It amazes me what our mindset is becoming,” Pathan said on Twitter.

A girl was molested on an airline and the people are busy discussing nationality and religion.

It amazes me what our mindset is becoming — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 10 December 2017

Commonwealth Games gold medal winning freestyle wrestler Babita Phogat also voiced her support for the actress. She recorded a video in which she described the man responsible for the act as a darinda (monster). Speaking in the video, Phogat said that she was deeply hurt after reading about the incident when she woke up. She added that she is calling the man responsible as a ‘darinda’ because a good human being will never harm a woman.

The actress was in tears when she shot the video after landing in Mumbai. “I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel… this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing,” she said.

