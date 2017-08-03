Irfan Pathan hosts former India coach Anil Kumble at his home, serves ‘amateur veg food’

Latest News
Away from cricket, both Irfan Pathan on Thursday hosted former Indian coach Anil Kumble on lunch. Irfan has been out of the Indian team for quite some time while Kumble stepped down from the position after the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 3, 2017 10:41 pm
Irfan Pathan, Anil Kumble, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, sports news, cricket. Indian Express Irfan Pathan, Anil Kumble have shared the dressing room during their playing days. (Source: Twitter)
Away from cricket, Irfan Pathan on Thursday hosted former India coach Anil Kumble for lunch. Irfan has been out of the Indian team for quite some time while Kumble stepped down from the coach position after the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 but the two have shared the dressing room during their playing days.

Pathan on Thursday invited Kumble for lunch which included biryani. He later uploaded a picture from his official social media account on Twitter saying, “It was great having u at home @anilkumble1074 bhai…hope u liked the amateur veg food #love n #respect.”

The former Indian skipper also replied to Irfan’s post. He said, “Enjoyed the food buddy! Biryani was special!!”

Kumble stepped down from the post two months back after a lot of confusion after leading the side to runners-up finish in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as his final assignment. There were no celebratory messages, no ‘thank yous’ or social media posts for the coach who stepped down.

In a tenure that lasted over a year, Kumble led India to a Test series win in West Indies before overseeing the team’s hot run in a long home Test season. India whitewashed New Zealand and then went on to beat England, Bangladesh and Australia. They also recorded victories in the accompanying ODI and T20I series.

