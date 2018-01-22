Irfan Pathan gives cheeky reply after being applauded for actor Irrfan Khan’s Award

Irfan Pathan was earlier removed as Baroda skipper. (Source: File) Irfan Pathan was earlier removed as Baroda skipper. (Source: File)

A day after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan won the ‘Best Actor’ award at the Filmfare Awards, it was veteran Indian pacer Irfan Pathan who enjoyed the credit for it. This was after one of the leading magazines in India, in a bid to congratulate the actor, mistakenly tagged Pathan in their congratulatory message on Twitter. “It was definitely well deserved, @IrfanPathan,” the magazine wrote.

Pathan, who is known for his quick wit, replied by saying, “Thank u n sorry I couldn’t make it but u can send the award to me at my home.”

Twitterati could not stop laughing at the sequence of events and applauded Pathan for his sense of humour. After being omitted from the Baroda team during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Pathan has been looking for other options and has recently sought an NOC from Baroda as well. “I have made this decision keeping in mind the current scenario and the current plans of the BCA with regard to my position in the team. I feel that my professional services can be utilised in a better manner and to the best of my abilities with a different team at this stage of my career,” Pathan wrote in an email which the Indian Express has in its possession.

