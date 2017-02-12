Irfan Pathan gives befitting reply to Pakistani girl on odd question

Irfan Pathan last played in an ODI in August 2012. Irfan Pathan last played in an ODI in August 2012.

Irfan Pathan shared an interesting anecdote from his playing days with the Indian national team during an event in Nagpur. He was speaking at an event where he answered questions to a wide ranging subjects but one of them stood out and reflected on his love for the country and the respect he’s had for the national colours. He shared it is a matter of honour for every player to be playing for the country but personally for him it was matter of pride for him to represent India.

During this time, where he discussed his life in the cricket field and related, did he share the most interesting piece. He shared that the incident happened in Lahore when a girl approached him and asked him why did he play for India when he was a Muslim. Faced with a rather absurd question, Pathan replied, “It is a matter of pride for me to play for India. That incident still motivates me to do better. Although there are many moments during my career that do give me reasons to feel proud of my effort.”

He also shared that getting the India cap from skipper Sourav Ganguly is his most memorable moment from his career. He made his debut during in 2003 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Pathan then went on to play 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is. In his career he scored over 1800 runs and picked 301 wickets with a first over hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006 the pick of the lot.

