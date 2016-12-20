Irfan Pathan ‘blessed with a baby boy’

Irfan Pathan had tied the knot with Safa Baig in February 2016. (Source: twitter) Irfan Pathan had tied the knot with Safa Baig in February 2016. (Source: twitter)

Baroda’s Irfan Pathan announced that he had become a father on Tuesday. Pathan put out a tweet saying that he and wife Safa Baig had a baby boy. Irfan and Safa had tied the knot in February 2016.

“Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai…is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay (sic.), blessed with a baby boy,” said Irfan’s post.

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai…is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy 😇 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 20 December 2016

At his peak, Irfan Pathan was regarded as one of the most promising talents in India’s pace department. He was part of the team that won the inaugural T20 World World Cup in 2007 and man of the match in the finals against Pakistan. Irfan also has over 100 wickets in Test matches.

He is only the second Indian bowler to get a hat trick in Test matches and the only one overall to do so in the very first over of a match. It was achieved in Karachi in early 2006 when the top three Pakistan batsmen had no answer to his left-arm swing. He was also praised for his all round abilities with his form with the bat often bailing India out of difficult situations.

He lost his place in the Indian team due to injuries and a loss of form. Since then he has been important for Baroda in the Ranji trophy and is the captain of the team. Although he shuns from being called a mentor in the team, he is regarded as one of the leaders of the team. “Motivation has never been an issue for me. If that was indeed the case, I would not have been here in Palam captaining Baroda. I have been through many experiences in my professional life. I can use my experiences to help and motivate my players. I don’t want to impose myself on players,” he said.

