Irfan Pathan answers Twitter trolls with ‘love’

Irfan Pathan responded to the trolls with a message of “love.” (Source: Twitter) Irfan Pathan responded to the trolls with a message of “love.” (Source: Twitter)

Irfan Pathan had recently run into the internet’s self appointed guardians of religion when he posted an image with his wife. The image was that of Irfan with his wife who had a her hands covering her face. Among the many comments that came from those offended included those who said that wearing nail polish as Safa Baig had put. There were also other comments that ridiculed Safa for not wearing a full hijab and “exposing” parts of her arms and face. There were even a few that compared a woman without hijab to that of a dirty candy without a cover. There were also comments that slammed those posting negative comments and commending the couple.

Irfan is always known to be a good humoured person. In keeping with that persona, Irfan responded to the trolls by putting that image once again, this time with the caption, “Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna but always #love #travel,” said the pacer.

Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna but always #love #travel pic.twitter.com/aERzXr0g2j — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 17 July 2017

Irfan ensured that his message was heard loud and clear when he posted another tweet that said, “I repeat :) If there is more love than hate I think we are doing alright. #spreadlove”

I repeat :) If there is more love than hate I think we are doing alright. #spreadlove pic.twitter.com/oEHsXqkEI4 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 19 July 2017

Irfan is only one of the many sportsperson who has had to deal with trolls on social media asking them to stay true to their religion. Mohammad Shami has repeatedly had comments on his images with his family in which the chief complaint seemed to be his wife’s attire.

