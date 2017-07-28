Ireland want John Bracewell replacement by November

John Bracewell left the head coach position of Ireland. (Source: Express Archive) John Bracewell left the head coach position of Ireland. (Source: Express Archive)

Six months after Ireland were granted Test status by International Cricket Council, Ireland will see their coach John Bracewell leave and their performance director Richard Holdsworth is hoping that they will be able to find his replacement by November.

“We will be conducting a global search in an effort to make certain we get the right candidate for the head coach role,” Holdsworth said on Thursday.

Bracewell has been with the Ireland since 2015, when he took over the reign after Phil Simmons left after the 2015 World Cup and has had mediocre success with the team.

Ireland were granted Test status alongside Afghanistan by the ICC last month though they are yet to play matches in the five-day format with any international team.

Ireland tour the United Arab Emirates in November and Holdsworth thinks that they will look to hire someone to give him time to assess the squad before they begin their tour.

“We hope to have the successful applicant in place for the tour to the UAE in late November, so they can take over the reins from John at the conclusion of the ICC InterContinental Cup game against Scotland.

“We’re looking for a coach with a broad spectrum of skills and ambitious plans as to how they will build further success for Irish cricket.”

