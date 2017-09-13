Ireland vs West Indies, ODI Live streaming: When is Ireland vs West Indies ODI, where is IRE vs WI ODI, live TV coverage

West Indies take on Ireland at Belfast. (Source: AP) West Indies take on Ireland at Belfast. (Source: AP)

West Indies take on Ireland in a one-off ODI match in Belfast. Windies begin the race for direct qualification for the ICC World Cup in 2019 with this match. However, the road is anything but easy because after this match they face England.

Windies will also be bolstered with the return of Chris Gayle. Marlon Samuels and Jerome Taylor also return to the fold. This brings in the much-needed experience to the squad. However, the weather will also be a cause of concern as heavy showers have been predicted. For the hosts, it is a new beginning as newly appointed coach Graham Ford takes control. He will look at this match as an opportunity to get a look at his side.

When is Ireland vs West Indies ODI?

Ireland vs West Indies will be played on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. This is the only ODI between the two sides.

Where is Ireland vs West Indies ODI?

Ireland vs West Indies will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

What time does the Ireland vs West Indies ODI begin?

The first ball in Ireland vs West Indies only ODI will be bowled at 0245 hrs IST (2.45 PM IST) on Wednesday.Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball.

Which TV channel will telecast Ireland vs West Indies?

This match will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I live stream Ireland vs West Indies ODI?

You can follow Ireland vs West Indies one-day international with scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

