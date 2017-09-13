Ireland vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Only ODI: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Belfast

Ireland vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: West Indies are boosted by the return of Chris Gayle. (Source: AP) Ireland vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: West Indies are boosted by the return of Chris Gayle. (Source: AP)

Ireland vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Only ODI Updates: Toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. Inspection in another half hour. Predictions are of overcast conditions and showers here and there. West Indies would be aiming to get their quest for automatic World Cup qualification off to a bright start when they take on Ireland in Belfast in an only ODI. These two teams met in the 2015 World Cup with it being their first game of the tournament and Ireland stunned West Indies then to leave many shocked. Ireland would be boosted by the recently acquired Test status but off paper that means nothing if the results don’t come. The Irish can take heart that top seven from that contest could well play against West Indies on Wednesday. West Indies would take heart from winning the second Test against England, even though they lost the series. Jason Holder, Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels could prove pivotal for West Indies. Roston Chase has been dropped from the squad.

SQUADS:

Ireland: William Porterfield (c), John Anderson, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson (wk), Paul Stirling.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder(c), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams.

