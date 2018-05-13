Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 3 Live Score: Ireland look to bowl out Pakistan

Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 3 Live Score: After the first day of the Only Test between Ireland and Pakistan was washed out completely, the Irish bowlers came on the mark after the match finally kicked off from Saturday. While Boyd Rankin went on to create history, becoming the first Irish bowler to take a Test match, Tim Murtagh and Stuart Thompson also chipped in with wickets. The trio took 2 wickets each as they left Pakistan reeling for 159-6 before Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf add 109 runs together to take Pakistan’s total to 268/6 at stumps, which was called early due to bad light.
Pakistan have found a way to keep the match in balance with a brilliant partnership between Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf who added 109 runs together to take Pakistan from 159/6 at one stage to 268/6 at stumps on Day 2. On the third day, Pakistan will look to bank on the two to continue the scoring and increase the total past 350. Ireland, on the other end, will look to take quick wickets to try and bowl out Ireland below the total of 300. But, the task might not be as easy as on Day 1 because Khan, who is on 52, and Ashraf who is on 61, have settled well on the crease and look well set.
Ireland have had a busy day with the bowl on Day 2, as they opt to field first after winning the toss. Pakistan lost 6 wickets in quick succession, and looked in trouble at one stage with the total being 159/6. But the 100-run partnership between Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf have now made the match evenly poised. Whicever team comes out on the top on Day 3, will tilt the match in their favour.