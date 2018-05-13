Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 3 Live Score: Ireland look to bowl out Pakistan

Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 3 Live Score: Pakistan will eye going past 300. (Source: AP)

Pakistan have found a way to keep the match in balance with a brilliant partnership between Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf who added 109 runs together to take Pakistan from 159/6 at one stage to 268/6 at stumps on Day 2. On the third day, Pakistan will look to bank on the two to continue the scoring and increase the total past 350. Ireland, on the other end, will look to take quick wickets to try and bowl out Ireland below the total of 300. But, the task might not be as easy as on Day 1 because Khan, who is on 52, and Ashraf who is on 61, have settled well on the crease and look well set.