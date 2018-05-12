Ireland vs Pakistan Live Only Test Day 2: Ireland look forward for a positive start to the day

Pakistan face Ireland in their iconic first Test. (Source: AP)

Ireland’s quest to play their first-ever Test – in front of home crowd no less – was disrupted and delayed by rain in Dublin. After bearing down on rain and then hailstones, umpires made one last inspection at 3PM local time before deciding that Ireland’s first match will be a four-day Test and the required follow on number will be 150 runs as against 200 runs. The weather is expected to improve for Day 2 and the remainder of the Test. Ireland are looking to replicate Australia as the only team in the world who won their first Test in 1887.