Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections
  • Ireland vs Pakistan Live Only Test Day 2: Ireland look forward for a positive start to the day
Live now

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Only Test Day 2: Ireland look forward for a positive start to the day

Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 2: Catch all live score and updates from the match as Ireland host Pakistan in a historic first Test.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 12, 2018 1:36:02 pm
ireland vs pakistan live, ire vs pak live, ireland vs pakistan live score, ireland vs pakistan live streaming, ireland vs pakistan cricket, live cricket, live tv cricket, cricket news, indian express Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 2: Ireland are playing their first Test ever. (Source: AP)

Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 2: Ireland have had a disappointing start to their Test journey after the first day of the historic match was washed out due to rain. Ireland who were one of the two teams apart from Afghanistan began their journey in the longer format against Pakistan. The weather is expected to improve for Day 2 and the remainder of the Test. Ireland are looking to replicate Australia as the only team in the world who won their first Test in 1887.

Live Blog

Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 2 at Dublin

Highlights

    13:36 (IST) 12 May 2018
    Ireland vs Pakistan Live

    Welcome to our Live blog on the second day of the Only Test between Ireland and Pakistan. The first day was washed up by rain but it did little to dampen the spirits of the fans who stayed throughout hoping to get a little bit of cricketing action. Now it is time for Day 2, and the fans will be hoping for some game time. Time to pull up the stocks.

    ireland vs pakistan live, ire vs pak live, ireland vs pakistan live score, ireland vs pakistan live streaming, ireland vs pakistan cricket, live cricket, live tv cricket, cricket news, indian express Pakistan face Ireland in their iconic first Test. (Source: AP)

    Ireland’s quest to play their first-ever Test – in front of home crowd no less – was disrupted and delayed by rain in Dublin. After bearing down on rain and then hailstones, umpires made one last inspection at 3PM local time before deciding that Ireland’s first match will be a four-day Test and the required follow on number will be 150 runs as against 200 runs. The weather is expected to improve for Day 2 and the remainder of the Test. Ireland are looking to replicate Australia as the only team in the world who won their first Test in 1887.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts