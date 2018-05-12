Ireland vs Pakistan Live Only Test Day 2: Ireland look forward for a positive start to the day

Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 2: Ireland have had a disappointing start to their Test journey after the first day of the historic match was washed out due to rain. Ireland who were one of the two teams apart from Afghanistan began their journey in the longer format against Pakistan. The weather is expected to improve for Day 2 and the remainder of the Test. Ireland are looking to replicate Australia as the only team in the world who won their first Test in 1887.
Welcome to our Live blog on the second day of the Only Test between Ireland and Pakistan. The first day was washed up by rain but it did little to dampen the spirits of the fans who stayed throughout hoping to get a little bit of cricketing action. Now it is time for Day 2, and the fans will be hoping for some game time. Time to pull up the stocks.