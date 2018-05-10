Ireland vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming one-off Test: When and where to watch Ire vs Pak Test match

Ireland and Pakistan will face each other in a one-off Test. (Source: Reuters) Ireland and Pakistan will face each other in a one-off Test. (Source: Reuters)

Ireland and Pakistan will face each other in a historic one-off Test at the Village, Dublin starting from Friday. This is the first time since Bangladesh in 2000 that a new team is making its debut in Test cricket. However, before the match begins, Ireland have few injury concerns to address after Nathan Smith was ruled out of Wednesday’s practice session due to a side strain. Another player set to miss the match is Barry McCarthy who is suffering from a shoulder injury. Young Craig Yong has been included into the 14-man squad. For Pakistan,n this will be a good opportunity to hone their skills before they embark on their tour to England for a couple of Tests. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has already declared that Pakistan will be playing with the same playing XI which took to the field against Northamptonshire in a practice match. Despite the forecast of persistent showers, this match promises to be a mouth-watering encounter. Here is all you need to know about the encounter-

When is Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test?

Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test will be played on Friday, May 11, 2018. This will be the first Test match between the two teams.

Where is Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test?

Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test will be played at The Village, Malahide, Dublin. This is the only fixture between the two teams,

What time does Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test start?

Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test begins at 15:30 PM (IST). The coverage of IRE vs PAK Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 14:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 15:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test?

Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test start will be broadcast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test?

Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Ireland vs Pakistan one-off Test?

Ireland Squad: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O Brien, Niall O Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young

Pakistan Playing XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Rahat Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas

