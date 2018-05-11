Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Ireland vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Ireland will host Pakistan in their first ever Test match at Dublin. Australia are the only team in the world who won their first Test in 1887. When Irish skipper William Porterfield comes down in the middle, he would be hoping to repeat the feat against the Sarfraz Khan-led side. The task at hand, though will not be easy, as Ireland will be against a Pakistan side that boasts of quality players such as Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam. Can Ireland go past the odds?
Live Blog
Ireland vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and action at Dublin:
Ireland vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: The weather forecast for the match in Dublin does not sound very optimistic and it is highly like the historic first Test for Ireland against Pakistan sees plenty of rain and multiple stoppages. For the first three days of the Test, there is an 80% forecast of showers. But Ireland skipper William Porterfield will hope to vanquish the dark clouds and create a history by winning their first-ever match in the longest format, becoming only the second side apart from Australia to do so. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be hoping to win the match easily, in spite of the weather conditions, and improve their rankings and confidence.
And here is the first setback in the historic Test. The rain, as expected, has played a spoilsport and the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. We will come back with updates shortly. There will be an inspection in 30 minutes.
In 1877, Australia became the first team in history to win their maiden Test. No other country has been able to match the feat till date. Wouldn't the Irish say it is time to script history?
Welcome to Live Blog on the first day of the historic Test between Ireland and Pakistan. The side led by William Porterfield will face their first ever Test as they host Pakistan in Dublin. The rain gods might play a hindrance in the match, but the Irish players will be eager to come down in the middle and showcase their talent in the longest format.