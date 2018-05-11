Ireland vs Pakistan Only Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Ireland vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Ireland and Pakistan skippers with the trophy. (Source: Reuters)

Ireland vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: The weather forecast for the match in Dublin does not sound very optimistic and it is highly like the historic first Test for Ireland against Pakistan sees plenty of rain and multiple stoppages. For the first three days of the Test, there is an 80% forecast of showers. But Ireland skipper William Porterfield will hope to vanquish the dark clouds and create a history by winning their first-ever match in the longest format, becoming only the second side apart from Australia to do so. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be hoping to win the match easily, in spite of the weather conditions, and improve their rankings and confidence.