Irani trophy: Rest fight back, but Gujarat in driver’s seat

“Umpiring karte kyun ho?” (Why are you even umpiring?). Parthiv Patel strode forward, got into line of the ball but by the time he pushed his bat ahead, the left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem had managed to find some turn. The ball hit his pads and popped up to left of short-leg where Akhil Herwadkar dived to take it one handed. Nadeem appealed, so did Wriddhiman Saha and Herwadkar, and umpire Virender Sharma took his sweet time and ruled it out. Only there was no bat involved. It was then, the surprised Parthiv asked that existential question to the umpire.

His emotions didn’t stop there. Parthiv rushed to the room of match referee Chinmay Sharma and complained. Umpiring has been an issue this season, the players have said all along, but with hardly a few games being televised, the extent of damage to playing careers would probably remain unknown.Keeping those human errors and human judgment aside, Rest of India (ROI) would be certainly pleased the way they have rebounded after batting slump on third day of Irani Trophy at the Brabourne Stadium. It’s Gujarat, though, who hold the aces. They might have collapsed from 126 for 2 to 184 for 6 but yet again rallied back through Chirag Gandhi to end the day with a lead of 359, with two wickets in hand.

On a rollercoaster day, ROI were shot out for 226 in the first innings, but their bowlers began to force them back into the game. It was Pankaj Singh who provided the first break through by having Samit Gohel caught at slips by Abhinav Mukund. Dhruv Raval was dropped by Karun Nair at first slip but he didn’t last long, falling to a diving catch by Manoj Tiwary at second slip off Mohammad Siraj.

However, the opener Priyank Panchal dug in and came up with a very fine knock. It wasn’t easy as Pankaj Singh was at his best, hitting the deck and extracting enough bounce to keep the batsmen on their toes. Panchal was cautious against him and released the pressure off the others—he cut and drove Siraj to boundaries and slammed the chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for two more fours. He had reached 73 and looked good for a lot more but fell, trying to pull Siddharth Kaul only to see Wriddhiman Saha take a diving catch to his left.

Five overs later, Parthiv, who seemed in control out there on 32, was ruled out and the match began to change. It gave ROI a chance and they ventured for the kill. Manpreet Juneja was caught behind off Siraj and Karan Patel was bowled by Nadeem attempting a cut. Mohit Thadani’s dismissal too created some confusion. Nadeem had appealed for lbw decision, but umpire Sharma felt Thadani had got some bat on it. As the ball carried through to slips, he was given caught out at slips.

On Sunday morning, Chirag Gandhi had to get three stitches on his hand after hurting it while taking slip catches at training session. However, it didn’t stop him from yet again coming to Gujarat’s rescue in troubled times.

He took the charge of the innings, once again shepherding the tail to ensure Gujarat can set a tough target. At stumps Gandhi remained unbeaten on 55 with Hardik Patel (0 not out) and with 359 runs lead, Gujarat are in the driver’s seat. However, one should not forgot that last year ROI had chased 480 runs on the final day. The day ended with Parthiv Patel saying he didn’t want to comment more about umpiring as he might be fined but he had made his point on the field itself. It’s time the Indian cricket board did something to improve the quality of umpiring in the country but that’s a topic for another day. In the here and now, it would be interesting to see if ROI can pull off a heist on the last day of the game.

Brief scores: Gujarat 358 and 227 for 8 (P Panchal 73 vs Rest of India 226.