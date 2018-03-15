Latest news
Irani Cup: Wasim Jaffer goes past 18000-run mark in first-class cricket

While he went past the 18000-run mark, Wasim Jaffer also smashed career's 53rd hundred and 8th double ton. He also became the highest individual scorer in Irani Cup.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: March 15, 2018 4:40 pm
Wasim Jaffer, Wasim Jaffer runs, Wasim Jaffer batting, Wasim Jaffer record, Wasim Jaffer double ton, Vidarbha, Rest of India, Irani Trophy, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Wasim Jaffer went past 18000-run mark in First Class cricket on Thursday. (Source: Express Archive)
Vidarbha batsman Wasim Jaffer etched his name in record books after he went past 18000-run mark in First Class cricket on Thursday. Jaffer grabbed the record while playing for Vidarbha against Rest of India in the Irani Cup match. While he went past the 18000-run mark, Jaffer also smashed his career’s 53rd hundred and eighth double ton. He surpassed the First-Class runs tally of Gundappa Viswanath (17970). Jaffer also went past Murali Vijay’s record of highest score in Irani Cup. Vijay held the record with 266 runs to his name.

Coming in at number three for Vidarbha on first day of the match in Nagpur, the right-hand batsman first stitched a stand of 117 runs with captain Faiz Fazal for the second wicket and later scored 289 for the third wicket with Ganesh Satish.

Earlier, Jaffer played a key role in Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy triumph when he scored a total of 595 runs in nine matches, averaging 54.09. Jaffer made his Test debut for India back in 2000 against South Africa in Mumbai.

