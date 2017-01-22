Irani Trophy 2017: Gujarat reclaims ascendancy after Cheteshwar Pujara’s fight

Pujara played a lone hand with a composed 86. No other Rest of India batsman crossed the half-century mark. Image Source: Kevin D’Souza Pujara played a lone hand with a composed 86. No other Rest of India batsman crossed the half-century mark. Image Source: Kevin D’Souza

Sometimes, scorecards don’t tell the full story. Especially about the bowlers. The wicket column might not be populated as much but a closer analysis might reveal the real extent of damage. Gujarat’s seamer Mohit Thadani’s figures of 15-4-48-2 on Saturday can be presented as exhibit A. On a day Gujarat stunned Rest of India, reducing them to 206 for 9 and leading by 152 runs, a casual glance at the scorecard would show Chintan Gaja and Hardik Patel taking three wickets apiece. But it was the double strike by Thadani that has put Gujarat in line for a massive lead.

The 26-year-old seamer’s six-over spell after tea was instrumental in knocking out Manoj Tiwary and Wriddhiman Saha – the ball tailed in to trap both batsmen lbw. The Rest of India side which were seemingly cruising along at 166 for 3, lost two crucial wickets in span of four runs and Gujarat took full control of the game. The credit would go to disciplined bowling attack, sharp catching, and excellent captaincy by Parthiv Patel.

Even when they won the Ranji Trophy, it wasn’t clear how well they would do in the Irani Trophy against a strong ROI team but Gujarat have proven their class and quality. Gujarat, who resumed their day on 300 for 8, went on to made 358 runs courtesy Chirag Gandhi’s 169. However, ROI were guilty of giving away couple of dropped chances which enabled Gujarat to added 58 runs more to the day one score.

Early breakthroughs set the tone for Gujarat as Abhinav Mukund departed with just 21 runs thanks to Gaja’s claustrophobic line and length, and a good diving catch at slip by Samit Gohel.

It wasn’t just the bowlers but the captain Parthiv Patel too ensured ROI couldn’t relax even when Cheteshwar Pujara and Akhil Herwadkar were involved in a big partnership. Sensing he needed to control the game, Parthiv decided to stick to left-arm spinner Hardik from one end throughout the game. The bowling was tight and relentless pressure was squeezed upon ROI. The result came throught eventually with Herwadkar flicking straight to short leg where Dhruv Raval took a sharp catch. Soon, Gaja got one to take the inside edge of Karun Nair’s bat for a catch behind the wicket.

Astute captaincy

Parthiv stuck to Hardik from one end, bowling him for 25 overs on a trot. The seamers kept changing from other end, and the mix of spin and pace did the trick for Gujarat. Thadani, whose spell in the last session read 7-3-12-2, lavished praise on his captain. “”I was bowling around the stumps and was hoping for the ball to move in or out off the seam, but only a few balls came back in,” he said. “Parthiv was my inspiration. During my third spell, the plan was different, but he saw that I was bowling at the stumps and changed the field accordingly for a stump-line.”

Pujara was the only batsman that tackled the attack with a degree of comfort. When Gaja tried a few short balls, Pujara pulled him to midwicket boundary but he fell to a bouncer from Ishwar Chaudhary. He went for the pull but top-edged it to Parthiv. The wickets began to tumble and at stumps on the second day, medium pacer Pankaj Singh and Mohd Siraj were batting on 7 and 8 respectively but it will be interesting to see how long they can survive in the morning.

Brief scores: Gujarat 358 all out (M Juneja 47, C Gandhi 169; P Singh 4/104, S Kaul 5/86) v Rest of India 206 for 9 (A Herwadkar 48, C Pujara 86 C Gaja 3/46, Hardik Patel 3/73).