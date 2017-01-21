Irani cup: With maiden century, Gandhi offers resistance against Rest of India

Chirag Gandhi’s unbeaten 136 came off only 159 deliveries. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza) Chirag Gandhi’s unbeaten 136 came off only 159 deliveries. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza)

“Jab bhi TV pe Gujarat ka Ranji Trophy ka win dikhaya jayega, mera winning shot zaroor dikhaya jayega. Yeh lifetime memory hai aur rahega,” Chirag Gandhi says, recalling the day Gujarat clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title beating Mumbai. (Whenever Gujarat’s Ranji triumph is shown on telly, my matchwinning shot would definitely be shown. It’s a life-time memory and will remain forever). Despite Parthiv Patel playing the lead role, in reel world Gandhi will be the poster boy of Gujarat win.

On Friday, Gandhi was on the telly again, scoring a hundred – his first – and dragging Gujarat to respectability in the Irani Trophy game. His unbeaten 136 saw Gujarat ending their day on 300 for 8 though he wasn’t the only the one having a smiling face.

Rest of India’s Siddharth Kaul finished with 4 for 73 and Panjkaj Singh too had a good day with a three-wicket haul. Gandhi walked in at 4 for 82 after Pankaj Singh and Kaul had taken out Gujarat’s top order with two wickets apiece. Gandhi has been the No. 6 batsman for Gujarat, and often, along with Manpreet Juneja, he has chipped in with repair jobs. On Friday, though the match situation wasn’t exactly ideal, Gandhi felt he was in a frame of mind to play more shots than normal. At least definitely more than what he could do in some important pressure games in Ranji Trophy. “I could play whatever shots I couldn’t play in the knockout or league stages of the Ranji Trophy as there was a lot of pressure. I just played my game, and I didn’t know when I finished with a hundred.”

His batting partner Juneja too seemed in good free-flowing touch, slamming two fours to the straight boundary off Kaul and Singh. When things got tighter, Gandhi stepped up his game, getting the boundaries and easing up the pressure. The much needed 109 runs-stand for fifth wicket ensured Gujarat was back on track but Juneja punched a short-and-wide ball from Akhil Herwadkar to the extra cover Cheteshwar Pujara. Gandhi later added another 40 runs with Karan Patel and had an unbeaten 39 run-stand with number ten Hardik Patel. Gandhi slammed 30 of those runs as he took charge; his unbeaten 136 came off 159 balls and had 18 fours and one six.

Dhoni’s help

The 26-year-old later revealed he had spoken to Mahendra Singh Dhoni last year duing Vijay Hazare Trophy about how to adapt batting with the lower order. Gandhi knew how to score runs but wasn’t able to finish the game. “We had two batsman who were playing as finishers. Suddenly, I was given that job to bat with lower order. Mein game finish kaise karoo, yeh role kaise samjhoon pata nahi tha. That’s when I spoke to Mahi bhai and asked him what’s the role of finisher. He told me shorter format game demands equations, pick the bowlers whom you can hit, take some time which I have been doing it now. He told me it was about calculating which bowler you will target.” Gandhi explained. However, it wasn’t just Gandhi’s day out. Kaul too impressed with four wickets haul and Singh’s tight line proved why he is so effective in domestic circuit. After Gujarat winning the toss, Singh got openers Samit Gohel and later Priyank Panchal caught in slips. Pankaj Singh would remember the ball he dismissed Panchal – it seamed away from the middle and off line, took the edge and flew to slips. Kaul got the big wicket of the day when he cramped up Parthiv Patel, who ended up inside-edging an attempted backfoot punch on to his stumps.

It’s been a good season for Gandhi. As a member of Ranji Trophy winning team, and he doesn’t have to just look out for Ranji final highlights. Even the Irani Trophy would feature his batting highlights. Not bad for a batsman who was trying to figure out how to bat with the lower order not all that far back.

Brief Scores: Gujarat 300/8 in 88 overs (C Gandhi 136 batting, S Kaul 4/73, P Singh 3/77) vs Rest of India.