Irani Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming Rest of India vs Vidarbha Live Score: Jayant Yadav removes Sanjay

Irani Cup 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Rest of India vs Vidarbha: Final game of season.

Irani Cup 2018 begins on Wednesday in Nagpur with Vidarbha taking on Rest of India for the glory. The Ranji Trophy champions had a dream run in the domestic season last year and they will like to continue it in the Irani Cup as well. Some of the big stars of Indian cricket will headline this game. R Ashwin will be with the Rest of India while Umesh Yadav is back for Vidarbha. Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Wasim Jaffer will also like to make this game memorable for themselves. If Vidarbha do repeat their performance from Ranji Trophy, Rest of India might have to grind hard to retain their title. Live Cricket Score of Irani Cup 2018 Vidarbha vs Rest of India Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The live stream of the match be seen on Hotstar.

