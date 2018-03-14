Irani Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming Rest of India vs Vidarbha Live Score: Jayant Yadav removes Sanjay

Irani Cup 2018 begins on Wednesday in Nagpur with Vidarbha taking on Rest of India for the glory. The Ranji Trophy champions had a dream run in the domestic season last year and they will like to continue it in the Irani Cup as well. Some of the big stars of Indian cricket will headline this game. R Ashwin will be with the Rest of India while Umesh Yadav is back for Vidarbha. Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Wasim Jaffer will also like to make this game memorable for themselves. If Vidarbha do repeat their performance from Ranji Trophy, Rest of India might have to grind hard to retain their title. Live Cricket Score of Irani Cup 2018 Vidarbha vs Rest of India Live Streaming
Jayant Yadav gets a wicket off his second ball! Finally Rest of India get a wicket! Half-centurion Sanjay Ramaswamy is caught at short mid-wicket. He was deceived by Jayant and that shot was not perfectly executed by Sanjay. Caught by Samarth
Half-century for Sanjay Ramaswamy and he will be delighted after that! He takes a couple to reach there. It has come against a good attack so his confidence will surely go up. Fazal approaching fifty as well
Shahbaz Nadeem comes into the attack and this will be a big test for him. The two batsmen are set for Vidarbha and he will have to be at his best to trouble them. Vidarbha 64 for no loss after 21 overs
Vidarbha openers have been slow but that is not a problem with them not losing the early wicket! A five day game and if they put up a big score on the board, Rest of India will find it difficult to bat later in the match
Ashwin bowling a lot fuller. But Faiz Fazal, a left-hander, has not been troubled. Ashwin will surely be the key bowler here. Navdeep Saini will continue to bowl after the drinks break with Vidarbha 42/0 after 15 overs
R Ashwin is into the attack for the ninth over of the innings. He will underwatch as the biggest star of this game. Vidarbha would not like to give him an early wicket or he will get more confidence
Rest of India bowlers have not made it count in the first hour of the game. The line outside off stump has not helped the team either. Vidarbha openers continue to accumulate runs in the middle
Decent start from Vidarbha! They openers have taken no risk at all and the score moves on to 12 for no loss after 5 overs. Navdeep Saini and Siddarth Kaul still the two bowlers bowling in tandem
Vidarbha openers have been cautious in the first two overs. Fazal and Sanjay get six runs in the two overs without any trouble. Siddarth Kaul bowled the second over for Rest of India
Faiz Fazal and Sanjay are out in the middle to open the innings for Vidarbha. Navdeep Saini has the new ball in hand he will begin the proceedings. All set for the game
Shahbaz Nadeem, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, K Bharat, Mayank Agarwal, Samarth R, Siddharth Kaul, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini
Faiz Fazal, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarvate, A V Wankhade, Ganesh Satish, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wadkar (W), Rajneesh Gurbani, Aditya Thakare
Vidarbha have won the toss and elected to bat first against Rest of India in Nagpur. Faiz Fazal is the captain of the Vidarbha team while Karun Nair will lead the Rest of India. R Ashwin in the team
Hello and welcomes to the coverage of the final game of India's domestic season! Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha will take on Rest of Inida squad. The match is begin played in Nagpur and Wednesday is the first day of the competition.