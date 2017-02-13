IPL fans troll PSL 2017 on Twitter

The Pakistan Super League which was set up in 2016 has kick-started its league matches for this season. (Source: File) The Pakistan Super League which was set up in 2016 has kick-started its league matches for this season. (Source: File)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) which was set up in 2016 has kick-started its league matches for this season. However, with the league not matching up to the stature and razzmatazz of the IPL in terms of ceremonies and player auction, vicious trolls online saw it as a great opportunity to take a dig at Pakistan cricket fans and PSL in general.

The comparisons with the IPL are inevitable with both sets of fans rather competitive even if it doesn’t involve the national side. IPL involves megabucks, celebrities, large crowds, draws massive fan following and is now nearly a decade old. So when the PSL began in comparatively subdued manner in Dubai, Twitter rained it’s trolls mercilessly. However, plenty of them stayed humorous in their digs and comparisons.

1- What players get in IPL Auction

2- What players get in PSL Auction pic.twitter.com/Zhezv3U6P7 — Udta Kabootar🍻 (@sachya2002) 9 February 2017

Man Of The Match Awards in #PSL pic.twitter.com/WCSmlBrlHH — Simba (@ChhotaSimba) 9 February 2017

You vs the guy she tells not to worry about.#IPL #PSL pic.twitter.com/PitB3TISDo — Abbas Ibne Goher🇵🇰 (@SyedXaidi110) 6 February 2017

PSL in the second edition has already come under fire with players being questioned and banned for match fixing with PCB taking strict action to keep the game clean as the anti-corruption unit has remained active.

